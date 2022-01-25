The accused in a serious assault in Quesnel last month has now appeared in court.

39-year old Richard James Meier is facing one count of aggravated assault.

He is out on bail and is due back in court on March 15th for an arraignment hearing.

Meier was arrested back on December 8th after police were called to G.R. Baker Hospital for a victim of an assault.

RCMP say further investigation revealed that an altercation took place between two people at the Northern Network of Peers for Equality on St. Laurent Avenue.

As a result, police say a 36-year old man was taken to hospital with injuries that have been described as life threatening.

The suspect and the victim were known to each other.