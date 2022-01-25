Ottawa plans to hold a summit next week with those in the transportation industry to look at issues facing the supply chain in Canada.

But, Federal Transport Minister Omar Alghabra tells CTV there have been shortages caused by transportation problems since the start of the pandemic.

He added the main cause of those shortfalls has been COVID-19, not vaccination rules.

A convoy of truckers is now on the prairies, heading for a Saturday protest on Parliament Hill over the new vaccine mandate.

(The convoy was in the Bulkley Valley and Prince George this past Saturday)

They’ll have to be inoculated if they wish to come back to Canada and avoid a 14-day quarantine.

The U-S government put a similar regulation into effect last weekend.

Alghabra notes they warned truckers last November that the new rules would come into effect this month.

– with files from Brendan Pawliw and Vista Radio newswire