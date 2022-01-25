Williams Lake First Nation will be releasing the preliminary geophysical results today (January 25) from the first phase of the St Joseph’s Mission Residential School.

That will happen this afternoon, and prior to releasing the geophysical investigation results to the public, Williams Lake First Nation will be conducting a meeting with the Chiefs to share that information with them.

Back on December 7th, Williams Lake First Nation announced that they were postponing the previously scheduled release of those results in order to give adequate time for neighboring First Nation communities to put in place the necessary health and wellness supports.