(With files by Hartley Miller-MyPGNow)

Health officials report 31,822 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Of the active cases, 987 COVID-positive individuals are in hospital and 129 are in intensive care. The remaining people are recovering at home in self-isolation.

Over a three-day period, B.C. is reporting 4,997 new cases.

* Jan. 21-22: 2,163 new cases

* Jan. 22-23: 1,489 new cases

* Jan. 23-24: 1,345 new cases

The new/active cases include:

* 555 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 1,566

* 1,251 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 7,021

* 1,702 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 14,431

* 862 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 7,256

* 626 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 1,544

* one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada

* Total active cases: four

In the past 72 hours, 24 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,553.

The new deaths include:

* Northern Health: two

* Interior Health: one

* Vancouver Coastal Health: three

* Fraser Health: 18

As of today (Monday), 92.6% (4,290,753) of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 89.9% (4,165,636) received their second dose and 40.4% (1,874,956) have received a third dose.

There have been six new health-care facility outbreaks at Evergreen House, Louis Brier Home and Hospital (Vancouver Coastal Health), Hamlets at Penticton, Mount Ida Mews, Crestview Village (Interior Health) and Chartwell Malaspina Care Residence (Island Health).

From Jan. 14-20, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 28.5% of cases. From Jan. 7-20, they accounted for 30.6% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Jan. 14-20) – Total 14,382

* Not vaccinated: 3,317 (23.1%)

* Partially vaccinated: 778 (5.4%)

* Fully vaccinated: 10,287 (71.5%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Jan. 7-20) – Total 1,256

* Not vaccinated: 325 (25.9%)

* Partially vaccinated: 59 (4.7%)

* Fully vaccinated: 872 (69.4%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 14-20)

* Not vaccinated: 418.2

* Partially vaccinated: 197.6

* Fully vaccinated: 253.1

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 7-20)

* Not vaccinated: 81.7

* Partially vaccinated: 48.4

* Fully vaccinated: 18.7