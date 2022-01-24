It took a combined effort of two Search and Rescue teams to respond to a call for an injured snowmobiler North of 100 Mile House over the weekend.

South Cariboo Search and Rescue Manager Val Severin said on Saturday they received a call around 5:30 from 100 Mile House RCMP requesting assistance for a snowmobiler in the Hendrix Lake area and they needed assistance to get them to BC Ambulance.

“After learning the extent of the injuries, we worked with the MBC to request assistance from North Shore Search and Rescue who has access to the Talon Helicopter that’s equipped to fly at night,” Severin said.

South Cariboo Search and Rescue then loaded up their snowmobiles and headed to the scene, at an approximate elevation of five thousand feet.

“We were there for backup in case anything went wrong with the flight we’d still be there as a plan B to evacuate her by ground if we had to.” Severin said, “We were there before the helicopter and our first aid attendant on the team managed her injuries as best as he could and we got her ready for flight, and about 20 minutes the helicopter arrived with an ER Doctor and an anesthesiologist on board. The patient was loaded into the helicopter and flown to Williams Lake for specialized trauma care.”

Severin noted that the other snowmobilers in the group were quite well equipped and they handled the situation really well lighting a fire and supporting the injured rider as well as they could.