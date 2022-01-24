Highway 1 was closed back on November 14th due to the severe damage that was done by heavy rain.

The Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure says there were 18 sites affected on Highway 1 between Hope and Spences Bridge, including four that required extensive repairs to reopen.

“We all owe a huge debt of gratitude to all of the crews and staff who have put in long hours to make the repairs necessary to reopen Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon,” said Rob Flemming, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure. “The construction and engineering accomplishments to get people and goods moving again after the highway sustained such heavy damage are nothing short of remarkable.”

The Ministry says planning for long-term repairs to the highway are underway.