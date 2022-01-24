Truckers convoy heading to nation’s capital for freedom rally
Photo by Bailey Alexander on Unsplash
Truckers protesting new federal vaccination rules head east from Calgary today (Monday).
The convoy originated in B-C over the weekend and is due to arrive in Ottawa on Saturday for a demonstration on Parliament Hill.
It was in the Bulkley Valley and Prince George on Saturday.
The protest was organized by a group called “Canada Unity,” which opposes public health mandates.
The truckers are opposed to new federal rules which require them to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before they cross back into Canada if they wish to avoid testing requirements and a 14-day quarantine.
The Canadian Trucking Alliance stated such protests, involving large trucks, could be a danger to public safety.
They believe the drivers should be complying with public health requirements, adding that the vast majority of truckers are fully vaccinated.
– with files from Brody Langager, Brendan Pawliw, MyPGNow.com staff, and Vista Radio newswire