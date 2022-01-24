Charges have been laid against 44-year old Leif Myltoft.

He’s facing one count of aggravated assault and two counts of carrying a weapon for dangerous purpose.

Myltoft is scheduled to appear in court today (Monday) for a bail hearing.

Quesnel RCMP were called to the Safeway parking lot last Wednesday (Jan 19) at 5-34 p.m for a report that a person was in need of urgent medical attention.

Police say their investigation revealed that an adult man had been walking along the 400 block of Reid Street when he was confronted by another male and was stabbed.

The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

RCMP say the victim and suspect are known to each other.