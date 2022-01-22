Cross-Country skiers from as far north as Vanderhoof and as far South as Kamloops will be in 100 Mile House tomorrow.

The 100 Mile Nordics will be hosting an under-18 Teck Northern Cup Race at the 99 Mile Ski Area starting at 11 tomorrow morning.

Gary Carlson is the Chief of Competition for this event

“This is the first race that the 100 Mile Nordics have run of this type in probably in 20-years, and so we were really not sure how many numbers we were going to have for competitors. I am pretty pleased with 66 that have signed up for it.”

Cross-Country skiers under 18 years of age from across the Cariboo, Kamloops, Prince George, and Vanderhoof will all be taking part.

The event is being held at the 99 Mile Ski area.