The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department was called out to Short Avenue in the Red Bluff area at around 12-37 p.m.

Fire Chief Ron Richert goes over what happened.

“Upon arrival we had about a 30 by 40 shop that in the rear area, the back area of the residential home. The side of the shop had significant fire damage to it, and the fire was actually put out by the neighbours and the owner prior to us getting there,”

Richert says the fire did not spread to the home as the shop was detached and a fair distance away.

He says no one was hurt and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.