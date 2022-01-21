Mary Sjostrom, the President of the Quesnel Community Foundation, says the grant cycle is underway again.

She says applications are now being accepted and will be until January 28th.

“I would just like to encourage people to go to our website or give our office a call and if they’re non profit, because it’s our grant cycle again. We support all sorts of organizations and community groups on projects. That covers categories of art, education, recreation, environment, social programs.”

Sjostrom says they expect to present groups with even more money this year.

“Last year it was around 80 (thousand), so we know that it’s going to be in excess, the same with the bursaries and the grants. We haven’t yet finalized our year end and we are required to give out a certain percentage each year so, when I spoke to the Treasurer she did not yet have the numbers but she knew it would be a slight increase over last year.”

Sjostrom says it is a two step process.

” If you meet the criteria going in and everything looks good, then you’re asked for more information and the committee decides on the allocation.”

Grants will go out in the spring in late March or early April.

Sjostrom says all of the money will stay in the area.