Vaccine (Photo: First Nations Health Authority/Twitter)
The number of active cases of COVID-19 as well as COVID-positive individuals in hospitals in BC has gone down since yesterday.
The province is reporting there are currently 34,835 active cases province-wide today (Thursday), down from 35,770 yesterday, and from 37,167 on Tuesday.
Of the active cases 891 COVID-positive individuals are currently in hospital, down from 895 yesterday. However, the number of people in intensive care has gone up to 119.
The province reported 2,150 new cases today.
203 of today’s new cases were in Northern Health, and there are 1,582 active cases in the region.
Since yesterday’s update, 15 new deaths have been reported province wide.
92.5% of eligible people over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 89.8% have received a second, and 36.7% have received a third.
The new/active cases include:
- 576 new cases in Fraser Health
Total active cases: 16,516
- 454 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
Total active cases: 8,553
- 563 new cases in Interior Health
Total active cases: 6,067
- 203 new cases in Northern Health
Total active cases: 1,582
- 354 new cases in Island Health
Total active cases: 2,104
- no new cases of people who reside outside of Canada
Total active cases: 13
In the past 24 hours, 15 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,520.
The new deaths include:
- Fraser Health: five
- Vancouver Coastal Health: four
- Interior Health: two
- Island Health: four
From Jan. 12-18, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 27.0% of cases.
From Jan. 5-18, they accounted for 31.0% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Jan. 12-18) – Total 14,677
- Not vaccinated: 3,264 (22.2%)
- Partially vaccinated: 703 (4.8%)
- Fully vaccinated: 10,710 (73.0%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Jan. 5-18) – Total 1,112
- Not vaccinated: 290 (26.1%)
- Partially vaccinated: 55 (4.9%)
- Fully vaccinated: 767 (69.0%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 12-18)
- Not vaccinated: 420.1
- Partially vaccinated: 191.4
- Fully vaccinated: 302.3
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 5-18)
- Not vaccinated: 72.1
- Partially vaccinated: 44.5
- Fully vaccinated: 16.5
Since December 2020, the Province has administered 10,276,540 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.