Good news for 100 Mile House Wrangler fans..the team will be going on their 3-day road trip this weekend.

President Gregg Aikens provided this update on how the team is doing after several players tested positive for COVID-19 earlier this month.

“We’re looking a little bit healthier than we did last week that’s for sure. We still have one young fella still having a few symptoms so we’ve kept him away from the team for the last 10 days or so. Everybody else seems to be back in the groove and healthy and just trying to get their energy level up.

Aiken added that the Wranglers will be using some of their AP’s (alternate players) from Williams Lake as well.

When asked whether the 4 games that were postponed, 2 just after the Holidays and 2 this month, Aiken said they have been rescheduled and should be on their website soon.

The 100 Mile House Wranglers will be in Revelstoke tomorrow and Saturday night then they’ll have a Sunday matinee game against the Sicamous Eagles.