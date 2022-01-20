RCMP have provided an update on a stabbing incident in Downtown Quesnel.

Police confirm that they were called to assist BC Emergency Health Services after they had been notified of a person in need of urgent medical attention.

“It was reported that an adult man had been walking along the 400 Block of Reid Street when he was confronted by an unknown man and stabbed. The victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.”

T his could have ended much differently and we ask that anyone who may have been in the area during this time, to contact the police, said Sgt Richard Weseen, Operations NCO, Quesnel RCMP.

If you have any information about this contact the Quesnel RCMP at (250) 992-9211