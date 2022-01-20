A chink in the armor of the top rink in Quesnel’s Super (Sponsor) League of Curling.

The Child Development Centre lost for just the second time this season last night, as Blair Hedden and his Quesnel Scaffolding Services crew got the better of them 7-3.

The CDC still leads the way at 11 and 2, but Quesnel Scaffolding has closed the gap, now 9 and 4 on the season.

Other action from last night saw Redz Shedz blast Fix Auto 9-0, and the Billy Barker Casino, skipped by Brady Waffle, knocked off Service Electric 7-1.

STANDINGS

Child Development Centre (Justin Nelson) 11-2

Quesnel Scaffolding Service (Blair Hedden) 9-4

Billy Barker Casino (Brady Waffle) 7-6

Redz Shedz (Dave Plant) 6-6-1

Fix Auto (Brenda Ernst) 4-8

Service Electric (Shane Yamamoto) 0-11-1