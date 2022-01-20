The BC Centre for Disease Control is reporting that there were 103 new cases of COVID-19 in the region between January 9th and the 15th, which was down from 111 the previous seven days.

That said, there was a slight increase in two of the three health areas.

There were 25 new cases in the Cariboo/Chilcotin, which includes Williams Lake, which was up from 23.

And 100 Mile House saw 35 new cases, an increase from 31.

The Quesnel area saw a decline in new cases, as there 43 last week, compared to 57 between January 2nd and the 8th.

No change in vaccination rates for the most part.

The vaccine rate for children between the ages of 5 and 11 did go up slightly to 27 percent in Quesnel and the Cariboo/Chilcotin, but remains at 21 percent in 100 Mile.