(With files by Darin Bain-MyPGNow)
The province hit a grim COVID-19 milestone as 2,505 COVID-19 deaths have been reported since the start of the pandemic.
This comes as the province reported 13 new deaths today (Wednesday).
2,387 new cases of COVID-19 were reported today, and the province is down to 35,770 active cases.
Of the active cases, a record 895 COVID-positive individuals are currently in hospital, 115 of them are in intensive care.
Northern Health took a jump in cases, as 260 new cases were reported in the region. There are now 1,504 active cases in the region.
92.4% of eligible people 12 and older have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 89.7% have received a second, and 35.5% have received a third.
The new/active cases include:
- 814 new cases in Fraser Health
Total active cases: 17,441
- 487 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health
Total active cases: 8,945
- 550 new cases in Interior Health
Total active cases: 5,769
- 260 new cases in Northern Health
Total active cases: 1,504
- 275 new cases in Island Health
Total active cases: 2,095
- one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada
Total active cases: 16
In the past 24 hours, 13 new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,505.
The new deaths include:
- Fraser Health: six
- Vancouver Coastal Health: four
- Interior Health: one
- Island Health: two
From Jan. 11-17, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 25.9% of cases and from Jan. 4-17, they accounted for 31.8% of hospitalizations.
Past week cases (Jan. 11-17) – Total 14,934
- Not vaccinated: 3,208 (21.5%)
- Partially vaccinated: 662 (4.4%)
- Fully vaccinated: 11,064 (74.1%)
Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Jan. 4-17) – Total 1,062
- Not vaccinated: 286 (26.9%)
- Partially vaccinated: 52 (4.9%)
- Fully vaccinated: 724 (68.2%)
Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 11-17)
- Not vaccinated: 428.5
- Partially vaccinated: 186.4
- Fully vaccinated: 311.5
Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 4-17)
- Not vaccinated: 70.5
- Partially vaccinated: 41.4
- Fully vaccinated: 15.5
Since December 2020, the Province has administered 10,217,498 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Pfizer Pediatric COVID-19 vaccines.