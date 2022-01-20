The decision to review the Cariboo Regional District’s vaccine mandate for fire fighters has been rescinded.

That was the outcome of a special meeting earlier today. (Wednesday)

CRD Chair Margo Wagner.

“What I can tell you is the Board got a lot of additional information while we were in-camera from legal, and when we came out of in-camera the resolution that was made on Friday requesting that the CAO do a 60-day pause on the implementation of the vaccine mandate was rescinded. So it was rescinded and defeated.”

Wagner says the vote was overwhelmingly in favour of rescinding it.

While she can’t go into a lot of details about an in-camera meeting, Wagner did say that it was not heated.

“It was extremely respectful. You know, we have Directors on opposite sides and that’s a good democracy, you don’t want everybody on the same side. So everybody was respectful, it was a totally acceptable meeting.”

Wagner says all 15 available Board members took part, adding that they are still missing a representative from Wells.

The issue came to a head after several CRD Directors expressed concern about losing members of their fire departments.

The Fire Chief with the Lone Butte department announced last week that they would no longer be able to answer medical calls, adding that they were getting dangerously low in membership for other calls as well, and would be asking for mutual aide.