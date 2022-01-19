100 Mile House RCMP responded to a report of several shots being fired just after midnight Tuesday

morning in the Bisset Road area just off Canim-Hendrix Road in Buffalo Creek.

Staff Sargeant Svend Nielsen said “Two vehicles apparently fled from that location shortly afterward and upon arrival three people were detained and the property was searched for any injured individuals. No evidence was located of any shots being fired or injured persons on the property and the three individuals detained were released.”

An officer completed a vehicle stop with a similar vehicle seen leaving the location, but after stopping briefly, the vehicle fled from police.

Later that morning Nielsen said RCMP went back to the property to locate the other individuals that fled, we’re unable to locate them, and no further evidence of an event occurring there was located.

The vehicle that fled from police was located along Tatton Station Road after a citizen found it at the end of their driveway.

Nielsen added that evidence was consistent with a single female leaving that location in another vehicle based off of Rfootwear impressions and was seized.

Police believe something has occurred, but no evidence has indicated what happened and all witnesses or people involved are safe but remain uncooperative with the investigation.

Nielsen said police believe whatever took place involves a small group of individuals and that there is no further risk to public safety at this time.