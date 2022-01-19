Many health restrictions in BC are being extended today (Tuesday), but gyms and fitness centres can start reopening on Thursday (January 20th).

Dr Bonnie Henry said businesses will be under strict COVID-19 safety plans.

“Much of this is based on what we learned when we had our phased restart of gyms and fitness centres in 2020 and 2021.”

The number of people allowed in gyms at the same time will be restricted, with rules like 7 metres squared of space needed between each person, to a maximum of 25 people.

“These new guidelines have been developed, and we’ve been working very closely with the Fitness Industry Council of Canada.”

Masks will be required at all times, except for when working out.

Henry also noted that there needs to be enhanced ventilation with no fans or heaters, and pre-bookings and time between classes should be considered.

Restrictions were originally set to expire today (Tuesday), and were implemented on December 21st, 2021.

Those additional measures that were extended for the province will be reviewed on February 16th, and include: