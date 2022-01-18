Williams Lake RCMP has seized three firearms following a report of an assault earlier this morning.

North District Corporal Madonna Saunderson said this morning at 2:51 Police were called to a home in the 700 block of Pigeon Avenue for a report of an assault in progress.

“An adult woman had reported that another woman was assaulting her and that she was injured. Police responded and a suspect was located outside the residence apparently attempting to hide from the Police, was arrested without incident and later released for a court date in April 2022.” Saunderson said.

While Police were on the scene conducting an investigation they located two loaded shotguns and a pistol that appears to be a bb handgun.

Saunderson said another person in the residence, an adult man, had been attempting to conceal these firearms and was subsequently arrested for numerous firearm-related offenses and held in custody for a court appearance later today.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sargeant Del Byron said “All three individuals are known to Police and have ties to local gangs in the City.”