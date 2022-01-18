Corporal Madonna Saunderson said this morning just after 3:30 Police received multiple reports of two men armed with weapons trying to gain entry to a room at the Slumber Lodge motel on 7th Avenue.

“Police immediately attended, every room was checked, all tenants were spoken with, however, the suspects had fled the scene.” Saunderson said, “While it was reported that shots were fired prior to police arrival, later confirmed to be unfounded, evidence that a firearm may have been involved was located at the scene.”

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sargeant Del Byron said “Police have identified people they believe to be responsible. While a motive is not yet clear, the occupants of the unit and the suspects are well known to the police”.

If you have any information about this contact the Williams Lake RCMP 250-392-6211.