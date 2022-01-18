Community Gaming Grants were given to 45 not-for-profit groups in the province which included three from the Cariboo.

The 100 Mile Nordic Ski Society received a quarter of a million dollars.

Board Member Kathleen Rottluff said with the grant money they can now purchase a much-needed new Snow Cat and explained how that will benefit the group.

“The funds will go towards purchasing a new Pisten Bully Snow Cat to continue grooming our 50 kilometers of ski trails. Our existing equipment is getting quite old, we do have a Pisten Bully but it’s several years old and this will replace that piece of machinery.”

Rottluff said the 100 Mile Nordic Ski Society applied for this funding back in the Fall and they had support from the Regional District and have been saving many years as well to make this purchase which we’re hoping to have in place next year.

A release from the Ministry of Municipal Affairs, stated that the Williams Lake Field Naturalists will be receiving $43,766 which they plan to use to replace their Otter Point Boardwalk after the multiple floods experienced in 2020.

And the Williams Lake Curling Club is set to receive $37,110 for the installation project of an elevator lift system to make it accessible to those with limited mobility or visual impairments for full participation in the sport of curling or community use like events and meetings.