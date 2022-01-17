51-year old Joseph Simpson appeared by video in Williams Lake for a bail hearing today. (Monday)

He’s due back in court on February 15th.

Simpson is charged with one count each of murder and interference with a dead body in connection with the death of 33-year old Carmelita Abraham.

Abraham was reported missing by her family on January 4th.

Investigators determined that she had left Williams Lake for Quesnel on December 27th or 28th.

On January 10th, investigators from the North District Major Crime Unit took over the case and an arrest was made a few days later.

RCMP confirm that the accused and the victim were known to one another.