Update 11:40 am

According to BC Hydro’s website power is has been restored.

Original story

A single-vehicle crash resulted in a loss of power to over 12-hundred customers earlier this (January 17) morning.

Williams Lake RCMP Staff Sargeant Del Byron said Police, BC Ambulance, Williams Lake Fire Department, and BC Hydro responded to the injury crash that happened after 2 this morning on Highway 20 just west of Bond Lake Road.

Byron noted that the roads are very icy and for motorists to be cautious when driving.

According to the BC Hydro website, the power went off at 2:16 am and is now expected to be restored by 9:30 this morning as they deal with a downed power pole.