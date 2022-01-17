A project to reduce food insecurity in the Central Cariboo and increase food security is in the planning stages.

It’s a Community Food Hub, stewarded by the Social Planning Council of Williams Lake and funded by United Way BC.

“We’re looking at ways we can support organizations that are working on particularly household food insecurities, so organizations that are working in Emergency food access like our local food bank and other organizations that support those who struggle with food insecurities and their food securities need”, said Project Coordinator for the Central Cariboo Community Food Hub Project Brianna van de Wijngaard.

She added that another goal of the Community Food Hub is to improve the local food system, like local food production, local food access, and market distribution in any area where there are gaps in our local food system.

Community Food Hubs were created by United Way BC when the pandemic started and people who were new to food insecurities found themselves in a tough position.

“So they launched a regional Community Food Hub Initiative of their own,” van de Wijngaard said, “They set aside funds to establish these various Food Hubs in various communities in the province. Ours in the Cariboo is the northernmost Food Hub of United Way, all of the others are south of us so we’re kind of unique in that aspect. We’re going to be the only one serving this region.”

van de Wijngaard noted that they’ve been researching and working on a plan to bring a Community Food Hub to the Cariboo since September.

“Right now its been very much assessment and building partnerships and relationships with organizations and as we move forward, like right now, we’re ready to engage with potential partners and hopefully buildup a network amongst all of us and then we would draft an operations plan which would basically paint a picture of what the Hub will look like operationally and what the day to day operations will be. That will happen between now and the end of March,” van de Wijngaard said.