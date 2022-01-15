If you’ve been thinking it’s warmer than usual for this time of year in the Cariboo, you’re right.

Derek Lee is a Meteorologist for Environment Canada.

“The average high for January around minus 4 degrees and the lows around minus 13. It’s getting near there but it’s definitely a little bit warmer than we would expect for this month, however it’s not very close to breaking any records, unfortunately.”

So how long will the Cariboo enjoy this much welcome change in the temperature from over the Holidays?

“For the remainder of the week the Cariboo does stay kind of above-average temperatures during the daytime for sure, so pretty mild temperatures ranging in the minus 1 to plus 2, however, the region won’t be escaping the snow. A system is moving in tomorrow (January 16) and that will bring with snow. The Quesnel area might get up to 5 centimeters, near the Cariboo Mountains possibly around 10 centimeters, and for 100 Mile House, there will be a risk for freezing rain and a 30 percent chance of wet flurries.”