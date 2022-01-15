Once again Williams Lake residents showed their generosity for the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society’s Skates for All program.

Program Coordinator Amber Gregg said they collected gently used skate donations all through December and into early January.

“We were collecting hockey skates, figure skates, for men, women, and children in all sizes. When I went to go pick up the donations last week, we had a good amount. The bins are quite large, the one at the Rec Centre was half full. This is the first time since I’ve been with the Conservation Society that I’ve been involved with this. The last one would have been 3 years ago and we had a great number of donations for that so we do have about 15 pairs leftover from that we’re putting in with this year’s collection.”

Gregg said the Cariboo Chilcotin Conservation Society will be sponsoring a skate, Saturday, January 22nd, at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex starting at 1:45 and anyone needing skates will be able to pick out pair and take them home for free.