A Quesnel man has now been charged in the disappearance and subsequent homicide of Carmelita Abraham.

On January 4, 2022, the Williams Lake RCMP received a missing person report regarding Abraham.

Investigators were able to confirm that Carmelita left Williams Lake for Quesnel on December 27 or 28, 2021.

On January 10, 2022, investigators from the BC RCMP North District Major Crime Unit attended Quesnel and took conduct of the investigation with assistance from the Quesnel and Williams Lake RCMP, Cariboo Crime Reduction Unit, the North District General Investigation Section, and Forensic Identification Sections.

Based on the totality of the information, the investigation turned from a missing person investigation into a suspected homicide.

The investigation continued to develop and on January 13, 51-year-old Joseph Simpson was arrested.

On January 14, the BC Prosecution Service charged Simpson with murder and indignity to human remains in relation to the death of Carmelita.

Simpson has been held in custody pending a future court date.

Superintendent Sanjaya Wijayakoon of the BC RCMP Major Crime Unit stated in a release “This is a tragic incident that occurred between Joseph Simpson and Carmelita Abraham who were known to one another. We would like to extend our appreciation for the assistance and support from businesses and witnesses in this matter.”

Given this matter is now before the court, no further information will be released at this time.