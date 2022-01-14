The rain continues to cause problems for some Cariboo motorists.

Drive BC earlier this morning issued a pair of travel advisories.

Horsefly Road in both directions from 2 kilometres west of Dugan Lake to 1 kilometre east of Horsefly due to freezing rain.

The other for the Likely Road in both directions 78 kilometres south of Likely to Likely also due to freezing rain.

Drive BC said that travel is not recommended at this time for both.

The next update on these advisories is expected to come out later this afternoon at 3 on DriveBC.ca