RCMP is investigating a hit and run accident on Highway 97 just south of 100 Mile House.

Police, along with 100 Mile Fire Rescue and BC Ambulance attended the scene just before 11:30 Wednesday night.

Staff Sargeant Svend Nielsen said it appears that semi-tractor, traveling on icy roads, lost control of the fully-loaded trailer striking a northbound vehicle, he then corrected and hit a southbound vehicle and kept going.

Nielsen said another vehicle pulling a small trailer then came along and attempted to stop, but slid into the southbound vehicle that was stopped.

All drivers and passengers were checked over by BC Ambulance, with only the southbound driver being taken to hospital with what were considered minor injuries.

Nielsen said an officer then located the suspect semi parked in the COOP Gas Cardlock near

Canim-Hendrix Lake Road and seized the vehicle.

He said the registered owner of the semi was contacted and is cooperating with Police.

The driver has not been located.

100 Mile House RCMP is seeking any information or dashcam video which may have captured the driving behavior of the suspect vehicle, a white semi with a Gordon Foods Services trailer.