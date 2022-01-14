It appears to be the first fallout from the Cariboo Regional District’s workplace rule on mandatory vaccination.

The Lone Butte Volunteer Fire Department has issued a statement on its Facebook page saying that it will no longer have sufficient numbers to adequately and responsibly provide services for Medical First Responder.

“It pains us to restrict this service temporarily until restrictions ease, but in the community’s best interest we cannot offer this service without confidence we have enough members to both attend and remain available for another call.”

Fire Chief Jon Grieve also says they are instituting mandatory aid for all other calls starting on January 17th to assist them.

“As we are dangerously low in membership and daily availability. Again, I wish to express how difficult this decision was but is of necessity.”

Grieve goes on to say that they are making their best attempt to answer all other calls except medical.

He cautions though, that there could be delays in call outs due to a lack of availability, lack of members, and aid coming from other departments outside their area.