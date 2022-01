Maybe the stork had traffic troubles.

Quesnel’s first baby of 2022 has finally arrived !

Elias Adam Boyd was born at 2-25 p.m. on Tuesday (Jan 11) afternoon at G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital.

Elias weighed a healthy 8 pounds and 1 ounce.

He is welcomed home by mom Jessie Grueter, dad Dallas Boyd, and big sister Evelyn.