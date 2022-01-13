The 100 Mile House Wranglers won’t be in action this weekend.

“We’ve had ten players test positive for COVID,” Wranglers President Greg Aiken said, “We’re taking as many precautions as we can following the Public Health guidelines. We have a nurse on the Board of Directors on the team and she’s been awesome helping us out following all the protocols. We’re just trying to be as safe as we can. Everybody that needs to be is in isolation, everybody’s getting tested, we’re trying to do all the proper things.”

Aiken added that all the billet families, everybody that was on the road trip last weekend on the bus, and anybody we had contact with on the road has all been contacted.

This will now bring the total of games that need to be rescheduled to 4.

Due to weather conditions after the Christmas break, December 29th and 30th, the Wranglers had to postpone their back-to-back games against the Chase Heat.