The District of 100 Mile House is implementing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement.

Effective immediately full vaccination will be required to work or volunteer with the District (a minimum of two inoculations).

At Tuesday night’s Council meeting, Acting Mayor, Dave Mingo, read from a prepared statement saying the decision was made after a careful review of similar decisions by other municipalities and regional districts and consultation with their legal advisors.

“The deadline to provide proof of vaccination will be March 15, 2022. Proof of full vaccination before commencing employment will be required for new hires. All District employees regardless of workplace or worksite location, including those employees working remotely or teleworking, will be subject to the new requirement.” the statement read.

Mingo said “With this requirement, District of 100 Mile House residents can have confidence steps are being taken by the municipality to minimize the pandemic’s impacts in our community. Protecting the health and safety of District employees and volunteers is always a top priority at the District of 100 Mile House. This new rule is just another way we are doing that.”

In the statement, it read “The District’s vaccine requirement is a health and safety decision supported by good science and public policy. Very careful consideration was taken before the decision was made.

The District will be working with anyone who has a valid medical exemption to ensure they are accommodated as required. Failure to provide proof of vaccination by March 15, 2022, will result in employees disqualifying themselves from attending work. After 4 weeks leave without pay, employment of employees who refuse to be vaccinated and do not have an approved accommodation under the provisions of the Human Rights Code of B.C. Will be terminated.”