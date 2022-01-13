(With files by Darin Bain-MyPGNow)

The Province is reporting 2,859 new cases of COVID-19 today (Wednesday), bringing the number of active cases to 36,641.

500 people in BC are currently in hospital with COVID-19, 102 are in intensive care.

195 of today’s new cases were in Northern Health, and the region now has 1,139 active cases.

There were 534 new cases announced for Interior Health, bringing the total number of active cases up to 4,628.

Since yesterday’s update, six new deaths have been reported, including one in the North.

92.2% of eligible people 12 and older in BC have now had their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, 89.5% have received a second, and 27.9% have received a booster dose.

The new/active cases include:

982 new cases in Fraser Health

Total active cases: 16,524

Total active cases: 10,102

Total active cases: 4,628

Total active cases: 1,139

Total active cases: 4,245

Total active cases: three

In the past 24 hours, six new deaths have been reported, for an overall total of 2,455.

The new deaths include:

Fraser Health: two

Vancouver Coastal Health: one

Northern Health: one

Island Health: two

From Jan. 4-10, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 20.1% of cases and from Dec. 28 to Jan. 10, they accounted for 35.9% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Jan. 4-10) – Total 18,737

Not vaccinated: 3,162 (16.9%)

Partially vaccinated: 599 (3.2%)

Fully vaccinated: 14,976 (79.9%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Dec. 28 to Jan. 10) – Total 615

Not vaccinated: 194 (31.5%)

Partially vaccinated: 27 (4.4%)

Fully vaccinated: 394 (64.1%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Jan. 4-10)

Not vaccinated: 468.5

Partially vaccinated: 192.1

Fully vaccinated: 324.9

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 28 to Jan. 10)