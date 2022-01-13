Williams Lake City Council approved up to $15,450 from its Pandemic Fund to be used for this year’s Family Day Celebrations Planned for February 21st.

The money will be utilized from the City’s Pandemic Fund (COVID Safe Restart Grant Funds) to the Community Services Department Family Day budget.

In her report to Council this past Tuesday night, Stacey Miranda, Director of Community Services, said that family recreation opportunities have been severely impacted by the pandemic, resulting in the idea for the one-time expansion of this year’s event.

It would focus on activities in Boitanio and Kiwanis Parks in the afternoon followed by an evening celebration at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds.

Activities will include snowshoeing, snowperson building, activity stations for snow painting, snow sculpturing, and more.

Miranda noted the entire day will be free of charge for all participants and will follow all Provincial Health Office regulations and guidelines.