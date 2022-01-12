BC Businesses that were ordered closed last month can now apply for the COVID-19 Closure Relief Grant.

Businesses, such as bars, nightclubs, and lounges that do not serve full meals, gyms, fitness and adult dance centres and event venues that can no longer hold events can apply for relief grants of between $1,000 and $10,000.

“This is not the way any of us wanted to start the new year with more strain on our businesses, families and communities,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation.

“Our government will be there to help hard-hit businesses that have had to shut down and get them some necessary support to help pay their bills. We can get through this together as quickly as possible by going back to the basics – bringing back our COVID-19 safety plans for all businesses, recommitting to our daily health checks and continuing to follow all public-health measures.”

Funding can be used to help with expenses such as rent, employee wages, insurance, maintenance, and utilities.

Khalon said businesses who were ordered to close but did not will not be eligible to receive the funding.

“We have built in an auditing process for those businesses that have chosen not to follow the orders, and we’re going to follow through on that,” Khalon said.

The current Public Health Order is set to expire on January 18th, Khalon says this grant is not intended to be an indication on whether or not the order will be extended.

Businesses can apply on the BC Government’s website.