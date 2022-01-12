Drive BC has issued a travel advisory for Highway 20 from Bella Coola to Anahim Lake.

That’s because of an increased avalanche risk due to snowfall and weather conditions.

Drive BC is reminding motorists that the road may close at any time.

A travel advisory is also in effect on Highway 20 between Redstone-Chezacut (chez-a-cut) to 23 kilometers west of Williams Lake due to freezing rain.

Drive BC is saying travel is not recommended at this time and updates on these conditions will be made available later this afternoon at 3.