A single-vehicle rollover of tractor-trailer hauling hazardous materials has resulted in Highway 24 being closed in both directions.

100 Mile House RCMP Staff Sargeant Svend Nielsen said RCMP along with Interlakes Volunteer Fire Crews, BC Ambulance, and other personnel responded to the incident that happened last night just after 7 on Highway 24 near Bell Road in Roe Lake.

The scene was declared a hazmat incident by the Fire Chief and Emergency Management BC was advised.

In a release, Nielsen said, “With road conditions being in rough shape with recent snow and meltage in that area, the tractor-trailer had gone into the eastbound ditch and rolled over, causing damage to the tank that was hauling a hazardous material.”

A proper safety zone was created and only one residence was affected.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was treated by local fire crews immediately on arrival and was taken to the hospital for observations from exposure to the material.

“All highway traffic should avoid using Highway 24 until further updates are made available from Ministry Of Transportation via Drive BC,” Nielsen said.

100 Mile House RCMP are continuing their investigation.