(With files by Darin Bain-MyPGNow)

The Prince George RCMP are advising motorist they are investigating a serious motor vehicle incident in Red Rock that has shut down traffic in both directions on Highway 97.

According to the RCMP, officers from both the PG RCMP and BC Highway Patrol are currently on scene with other emergency services.

Police say two vehicles are involved in the incident, and there is no information on the occupants of the vehicles at this time.

“Drivers should expect lengthy delays of several hours as police conduct their investigation,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper of the Prince George RCMP.

“There is no current alternative route. Please make sure to check DriveBC for regular updates before heading out this evening.”

More to come.