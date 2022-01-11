The BC Northern Real Estate Board says the real estate market in the north, and here in the Cariboo, boomed in 2021.

Although there weren’t record sales, 2006 was a little higher, the average selling price of a home shot up.

The same number of single-family residential homes changed hands in 100 Mile House in 2021 as the previous year, but the average selling price shot up from just under 338 thousand dollars in 2020 to $410,600 last year.

It was just $323,579 in December of 2019.

Williams Lake saw the biggest increase in sales, 213 which was up from 153, and the average selling price went up by about 42 thousand dollars to $377.583.

The average selling price of a single detached home in 2019 was just $287,916.

And in Quesnel, sales were up slightly from 148 to 155, but the average selling price jumped up by almost 52 thousand dollars to just over 340 thousand dollars.

That is also up almost 73 thousand dollars from December of 2019, when it was $267,108.