The City of Williams Lake still has some COVID Hardship Grants remaining.

Nonprofit community organizations that have experienced hardship as a result of the pandemic can still apply for one of these grants that were announced back on December tenth.

Of the original 20, there are 10 COVID Hardship Grants yet to be awarded in the amount of $1,250 each.

In order to qualify for a COVID Hardship Grant, the applicant must:

Be a registered nonprofit organization.

Demonstrate financial need and hardship as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Provide a service that serves the residents and supports the priorities of the City.

Services, projects, or events proposed by applicants must not:

Support ongoing normal operations, wages, expenses of the requesting organizations.

Offer direct financial assistance to individuals or families.

Duplicate or replace services that fall within the mandate of senior levels of government or local service agency.

Be of a commercial nature.

Application forms are available on the City of Williams Lake website and will be considered on a first-come, first-served basis.