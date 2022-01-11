Quesnel RCMP say there is still no sign of 33-year old Carmelita Louise Abraham.

She was reported missing late last week and hasn’t been seen since Tuesday, December 28th.

RCMP say it is completely out of character and there is concern for her well being.

According to police, Abraham was provided with a ride to Quesnel from Williams Lake.

She is described as an indigenous female, who is about 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 161 pounds.

She has brown eyes, and brown hair

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP.