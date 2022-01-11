(From the files of Brody Langager MyPGNow staff)

BC Health officials report that over a three day period there were 6,966 new cases of COVID-19:

Jan. 7-8: 2,573 new cases

Jan. 8-9: 2,287 new cases

Jan. 9-10: 2,106 new cases

Of those cases, 584 are in Northern Health and 1,393 are in Interior Health.

There are 34,551 active cases in the province, 1,139 are in the north, and 4,102 are in the interior.

Of the active cases, 431 individuals are in hospital and 95 are in intensive care.

The new/active cases include:

* 2,672 new cases in Fraser Health

* Total active cases: 15,491

* 1,067 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health

* Total active cases: 9,996

* 1,393 new cases in Interior Health

* Total active cases: 4,102

* 584 new cases in Northern Health

* Total active cases: 1,139

* 1,249 new cases in Island Health

* Total active cases: 3,821

* one new case of a person who resides outside of Canada

* Total active cases: two

92.2% of eligible people 12 and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, 89.4% received their second dose and 25.8% have received a third dose.

From Dec. 31 to Jan. 6, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 17.8% of cases. From Dec. 24 to Jan. 6, they accounted for 38.8% of hospitalizations.

Past week cases (Dec. 31 to Jan. 6) – Total 21,845

* Not vaccinated: 3,291 (15.1%)

* Partially vaccinated: 598 (2.7%)

* Fully vaccinated: 17,956 (82.2%)

Past two weeks cases hospitalized (Dec. 24 to Jan. 6) – Total 404

* Not vaccinated: 144 (35.6%)

* Partially vaccinated: 13 (3.2%)

* Fully vaccinated: 247 (61.1%)

Past week, cases per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 31 to Jan. 6)

* Not vaccinated: 482.7

* Partially vaccinated: 201.8

* Fully vaccinated: 390.4

Past two weeks, cases hospitalized per 100,000 population after adjusting for age (Dec. 24 to Jan. 6)

* Not vaccinated: 35.5

* Partially vaccinated: 10.2

* Fully vaccinated: 5.3

In the past 72 hours there were seven new deaths reported, one was in the north.