100 Mile Fire Rescue was on scene at the West Fraser Mill.

Fire Chief Roger Hollander said they responded to a call of a loader on fire just after 11:30 on Saturday morning.

“Upon arrival, our crews were met by staff on-site and those folks had advised us that they knocked down the fire initially with fire extinguishers on hand and our crews arrived to help out and fully extinguish the fire that was in the loader. Fortunately, it looks like there will be some repairs needed but the loader is still safe and salvageable and will hopefully be put back in service quickly.”

Hollander said 100 Mile Fire Rescue is still looking into the details of how the fire started.

“The staff advised us that there was some welding work that was taking place so off-work seems to be the initial indication of the start of the fire but it was going through some repairs at the time.”

Hollander added that there were no injuries to the staff or to the firefighters and that they were able to leave not long after they arrived.