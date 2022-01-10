Construction on Quesnel’s new 52-million dollar junior secondary school is a little bit behind schedule.

Jennifer Woollends, Secretary-Treasurer with the Quesnel School District, says the original goal was to move into the new school on Mountain Ash Road during spring break this year.

“So we’re tracking behind that now. We don’t know an exact timeline yet so that’s why I am hesitant to say this is when we’re going to move in, but we are working on it being sometime this year that we would actually move into that school.”

Woollends says JEN COL Construction is doing what they can to get it built as soon as possible.

“They’re working really hard, and working through many challenges just based on the times that we’re in with the pandemic, and the floods that happened in the south of BC.”

Woollends says the outside of the building is up and they are now working inside.

“I actually got an opportunity to tour it right before the Christmas break which was really exciting. You can see from the outside that the building has been built, and inside they are working on drywall and some of the flooring, tile work is starting to go in, electrical is in and the plumbing, it’s pretty exciting.”

Woollends says the project remains on budget.