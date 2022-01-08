The Manager of the Quesnel & District Chamber of Commerce says it was a fairly Merry Christmas for most businesses.

Kathy Somerville says it varies, as some businesses have been hit particularly hard by COVID, but overall she says she thinks most did better than expected.

“I have to commend Quesnel for shopping local and really supporting our businesses. I think that this past Christmas you can see it, and how people were thinking they were going to struggle through a season and were able to go through, some of them with flying colors, so pretty amazing.”

Somerville says COVID is taking its toll though.

“A lot of the businesses, a lot hasn’t changed right from the get go, they are doing the same as they always have. And then of course the ones that are being touched by closures and heavy duty stipulations that are making their businesses not shine like they should be.”

Somerville says the types of businesses that are struggling with COVID restrictions include gyms, pubs, and restaurants.

She says some businesses are facing other challenges as well.

“Some were very low on product, some have product issues getting some of their product in. If you don’t have the product you certainly can’t sell it.”

Somerville encourages people to continue to support local businesses as much as they can.