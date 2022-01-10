According to BC Assessment, a property with acreage at 2047 North Lakeside Drive is assessed at two million, 687 thousand dollars.

That is also 4th in all of northern BC.

A home in Dawson Creek is worth almost 3.8 million, and two homes in Prince George are second and third.

A property on Sheridan Lake also cracks the top 10 in 10th.

It’s assessed at just over 2 million dollars.

A property on Crane Point Road in Bridge Lake is worth $1,883,000.

The most expensive properties in the Quesnel area, once again according to BC Assessment, are both worth just over 1.7 million dollars.

One is at 5127 Lakeshore Road in 10 Mile Lake, and the other is at 1987 on the Barkerville Highway.