Even though the Canadian Red Cross Services funded FireSmart wood waste disposal program ended in November, the Cariboo Regional District is continuing it.

Supervisor of Solid Waste Management for the CRD, Tara Grady, said the program was well-received, with record amounts of brush and tree debris managed at their refuse sites.

“To encourage residents to continue to fire smart their properties we’re going to continue to accept fire smart wood waste from residential properties at no charge. We’ll cover the cost of managing that wood waste through our taxation requisition that’s paid for with annual property taxes.”

Grady said this program is not for logging debris or for clearing of properties for development and that tipping fees will apply for all wood waste loads delivered by commercial vehicles.

The CRD’s Canadian Red Cross Services funded fire smart program was launched in June 2018, in response to the 2017 wildfires.

By alleviating tipping fees associated with wood waste disposal the program sought to encourage homeowners to clear brush and woody debris that could fuel a wildfire.

When dropping off fire smart wood waste at Cariboo Regional District refuse sites, wood loads must be free of dirt, rocks, metals, plastics, and other garbage.

Grass clippings, leaves, and tree needles will also be accepted but must be separated from woody debris.

The CRD reminds residents before unloading, to please let the scale or site attendant know your load is from fire smart activities.